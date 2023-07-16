Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Seem Too Bothered That Justin Jefferson Didn’t Call Him A Top 5 QB In The NFL

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the NFL’s Rodney Dangerfield: the dude doesn’t get any respect.

No respect at all, I tell ya…

And unfortunately for him, that includes his teammates. Though to his credit, the Vikings signal-caller has seemingly taken the latest inadvertent diss in stride.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked to rattle off his top 5 QBs in the NFL, and I think you’ve got some idea of who was left off of that list.

Jefferson said Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen in that order.

Yeah, not seeing Mr. Cousins in there…

Kirk Cousins wasn’t upset that one of his biggest targets didn’t consider him a top 5 quarterback in the NFL. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Cousins Didn’t Let It Get To Him During A Radio Interview

You’d think Cousins might feel a bit snubbed, but if he was, he certainly didn’t say anything about it when he was a guest on KFAN-FM 100.3’s Power Trip Morning Show.

“I didn’t even see it. This is the first time hearing about it,” the newly-minted Netflix star said, per Sports Illustrated. “As a competitor, yeah, you always want that. People have to be honest and share what they think and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think and hopefully in 2024 I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year.”

That’s certainly a good way to look at it.

He’s also right, people do have to be honest, and major props to Jefferson for not feeling obligated to shoehorn his own QB onto that list. I mean, come on? Look at that list he gave; where the hell is Kirk Cousins supposed to get slotted in?

There’s something to be said about pumping up your teammate. Still, it’s honestly refreshing when players give honest answers.

Now, the real drama would come if Jefferson gave his ranking of players who starred in Quarterback. Kirk might have a bit more of an issue if he doesn’t come out on top in that one.

