Kirk Cousins, In A Walking Boot, Volunteers To Hand Out Thanksgiving Dinners At Salvation Army

Videos by OutKick

How could anyone dislike Kirk Cousins? The man is a saint in flannel shirts.

Just two weeks since tearing his Achilles, Cousins is working at a Salvation Army donation center to hand out Thanksgiving meals.

All while wearing a walking boot.

Photos of Cousins’ act of charity surfaced on Tuesday. Cousins attended the team even in St. Paul to serve community members. Cousins’ wife Julie and son Cooper joined to hand out the dinners.

Though far from walking without assistance, Cousins muscled through the discomfort, on his crutches, to give back to the community. He also signed autographs and spent time with young and old attendees at the Salvation Army.

Cousins tore his ACL in Minnesota’s Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings beat reporter Ben Goessling shared the following on Tuesday’s event: “Kirk Cousins, in a walking boot a couple of weeks after his Achilles surgery, is serving Thanksgiving meals with Vikings teammates at the Salvation Army in St. Paul tonight.”

Cousins’ recovery may not be on par with Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles rehab, but the Vikings QB seems determined to be back up and mobile as soon as possible.

Cousins had the cast removed off his right foot this week following two weeks of rehab.

“It’s fun to bring my son Cooper. We’ve learned that it is truly more happy-making to give than to receive. We came last year, and it was a great event. It was fun to be here with teammates and spouses. It’s a little change of scenery, change of pace,” Cousins said regarding the Thanksgiving charity night (via Star Tribune).

Captain Kirk finished his shortened season with 2,331 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.