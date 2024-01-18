Kirk Cousins Tackles Question Of Whether Or Not He Shaves His Armpits

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins has put an end to a hairy situation that was surrounding his seemingly bare armpits.

When faced with the possibility of nixing the hair under his arms, Cousins calls an audible, opting to go all natural – even if shirtless videos would lead you to speculate otherwise.

That’s right. Minny’s QB1 prefers to be both anti-pick and anti-BIC.

“I’ve never shaved my armpits, not one time in my life,” Cousins professed to Fox News Digital Sports.

Cousins was asked whether or not he manscapes his armpits by Ryan Gaydos, Senior Editor of Fox News Digital Sports. Gaydos’ question stems from Kirk’s New Year’s Eve appearance ahead of the Vikings’ season finale with Green Bay. When NBC cameras panned to Cousins firing up the home crowd, quite a few members of OutKick took note that it appeared as if Cousins’ shirtless body had found a dance partner with a sharp razor.

That prompted the hunt for answers.

Shirtless Kirk Cousins getting the crowd FIRED UP! #Skol pic.twitter.com/leutZCG8nY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Does Not Shave His Armpits

OutKick staffers and I needed to know more, consider it our New Year’s resolution, and I wasted little time seeking an answer. I reached out to Cousins’ PR team in an effort to deodorize a situation that everyone amongst the (virtual) office was making a stink about.

Is this common for quarterbacks? Does the NFL have a secret society of armpit shavers? Don’t they worry about chafing?

So many questions, so few answers.

To my dismay, neither Cousins’ team nor Donovan McNabb’s – who I also sought for comment – responded.

So I put the question out there in the form of an article hoping someone, anyone, could satisfy our curiosity.

Additionally, plenty of OutKick followers chimed in after a poll was posted to X asking men how they feel about shaving their armpits. The results – and the comments underneath – suggest that if Cousins’ armpits looked more like he had Jimi Hendrix under his arms than Moby, fans would be singing his praises.

But still, I had no concrete answers. That is until Gaydos was tagged in to finish the job.

In a wide-ranging interview for Fox News Digital Sports in which Cousins discussed his achilles rehab, the NFL playoffs and more, we finally got under to the bottom of armpit gate.

Those pits have not been altered.

No Need For Cousins To Shave

“I don’t know if that just means I don’t have the hairiest armpits in the world,” Cousins told Gaydos. That comment came after his earlier admission that his armpits have not had the misfortune of cozying up next to a Gillette Mach3.

“Very observant,” Cousins said of OutKick’s eye for noticing a lack of follicles on the Vikings’ vet. “I’ll have to go back and look at the photos and videos (from the NYE game).”

When the season concludes, Cousins will become an unrestricted free agent, leading to plenty of questions as to whether he’ll continue his career in Minnesota or take snaps elsewhere next fall.

That uncertainty makes for a hair-raising situation for all involved.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF