Kirby Smart Remembers Killed Georgia Player, Staffer With Touching Tweets

The death of a Georgia football player and staff member Sunday morning left the school shaken, and head coach Kirby Smart is reflecting on the lost lives.

In a couple of late night tweets, Smart posted touching messages honoring Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

Miss you already. Thinking of you tonight, Devin. pic.twitter.com/37dLqzeEVK — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 16, 2023

Gone far too soon. Chandler, I will always remember you for your kind heart. pic.twitter.com/3YXfxaMJPG — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 16, 2023

Willock, 20 and LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Athens, Ga. According to authorities, their SUV was traveling in the outside lane when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees. Two others were injured.

The wreck happened just hours after the Bulldogs held a parade to celebrate their second-consecutive National Championship.

Sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock passed away in a car crash Sunday. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from New Milford, N.J. LeCroy worked as a football recruiting analyst for Georgia.

In addition to his social media posts, Smart issued an official statement.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” he said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”