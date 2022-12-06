Lane Kiffin To Georgia? Ole Miss Coach Jokes It’s Possible

Is Lane Kiffin looking to join Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia?

The Ole Miss head coach recently agreed to an extension with the Rebels, but if things fall apart, he might be open to coaching the Bulldogs.

Kiffin posted a photo of himself running into Smart, who he coached with at Alabama, somewhere Monday night with the caption, “Making sure if he has any openings to keep me in mind.”

Making sure if he has any openings to keep me in mind. 😂 Back to Back!!! ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/ApENObBg0K — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 5, 2022

Just in case you doubted Kiffin’s ability to dominate social media, that tweet has already gone viral since being posted last night.

It’s nearing 20,000 likes and has north of 1,000 RTs. Very few people know how to stir things up on social media better than Kiffin.

He’s a king at it. Let’s remember, this is the guy who woke up early one morning and pretty much ended Hugh Freeze’s soul.

Obviously, he’s clearly joking. Kiffin is making bags of money in Oxford, and he can do whatever he wants. The program is totally behind him, the fan base couldn’t possibly love him anymore and there’s a lot of optimism around the direction of the Rebels.

He’s not going anywhere, no matter what he jokes about on Twitter.

Lane Kiffin jokes about possibly joining Georgia’s staff. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Kiffin for, once again, entertaining the masses online. However, while we love the comedy here at OutKick, somebody needs to tell him to get his hair under control. You can’t have a fat SEC contract and have your hair deciding to do its own thing.

Seriously, what the hell is this, Lane?