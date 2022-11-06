Kirby Smart couldn’t contain his excitement after Georgia shellacked Tennessee.

The Bulldogs absolutely dominated the Volunteers 27-6, and when it came time to talk with CBS reporter Jenny Dell, he damn near ripped her arm off as he was overwhelmed with excitement.

You can check out the absolutely hilarious moment below.

Lol at the Kirby Smart-Jenny Dell handshake pic.twitter.com/TEdN726P4i — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 5, 2022

Everything about this video between Kirby Smart and Jenny Dell is awesome. At one point, it looks like he’s visibly licking his lips as he goes in for the handshake.

Once he got a grip, he pulled her in like he was saving someone falling off a cliff. This is what pure adrenaline looks like.

Kirby Smart gives Jenny Dell an incredibly aggressive handshake. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1589031956255510528)

This is a man just living in the moment. Might it have cost Dell a joint in her shoulder? Perhaps, but that’s just the nature of the beast when you’re on the field following the #3 team obliterating the #1 team.

You can’t fake that kind of emotion. You either have it or you don’t, and Kirby Smart was absolutely vibing on the field in Athens Saturday night when the clock hit zero.

He showed so much strength, he could have pulled a car with that grip.

Kirby Smart hits Jenny Dell with a very aggressive handshake. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1589031956255510528)

Also, check out this cop with what looks like an American flag on his forearm dressed like he’s about to a narcotics raid. You couldn’t have made this video any better if you tried. Just an epic moment from all possible angles.