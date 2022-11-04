As Kirby Smart and No. 3 Georgia gears up for this weekend’s game against No. 1 Tennessee, he expects greatness from his players. That is exemplified in what appears to be leaked audio from practice in Athens this week.

The Bulldogs, as reigning national champions, will host the Volunteers for the biggest game of the year. It will likely decide the SEC East and could have direct implications on the College Football Playoff. And whichever side proves victorious is likely the top-ranked team come Tuesday night.

To win on Saturday requires a good week of practice. While there is no way to know how every practice has gone at Georgia, one clip that appears to have been filmed outside of the team’s practice field gives a glimpse at what was going down. It didn’t sound good.

Kirby Smart went ballistic on Georgia DB Kelee Ringo during practice.

In the video, which was posted by a Tennessee fan, audio of what sounds like Kirby Smart can be heard from across the street. He is screaming at defensive back Kelee Ringo.

“Kelee, all this finger-pointing bullshit? Every other team in America, you know what they do? They say, ‘It’s his fault! It’s his fault! It’s his fault!’ Why do they get f—king layups? Because people don’t concentrate! We’re trying to simulate this sh*t like a game and y’all won’t cover sh*t!”

VOL NATION..WANNA LITTLE PEAK INTO THE MIGHTY DAWGS PRACTICE THIS WEEK?? 🧡🍊☝️🧡 “Y’all Can’t Cover Shit” -Kirby Smart 🧡☝️🍊🧡Sound like Kirby isn’t to happy. We’re in their heads and it isn’t even game time. The ORANGE STORM is coming… @sloan_mcbee pic.twitter.com/TXEfD8KhrF — Purple Rain (@stacheguyGBO) November 4, 2022

Here’s the thing. Football practices all across America often sound like the audio clip that was apparently leaked out of Georgia on Friday. It’s nothing particularly crazy or eye-opening in terms of the intensity in Smart’s voice.

However, with that being said, it is rare that we get such an unfiltered look behind the curtain of practice. It sounds like Smart and the Bulldogs are putting a lot of emphasis on the visiting passing attack, which makes a lot of sense. And it sounds like, during that particular moment of that particular practice, the Georgia secondary was not doing a very good job of covering receviers.

It could certainly be cause for panic in Athens. It could also be one bad rep. We don’t know the context.

Either way, if Tennessee exposes the secondary all day on Saturday, we heard it coming. Literally.