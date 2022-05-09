Kings’ New Coach Mike Brown Will Ride It Out With Warriors

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will remain with the Warriors until their playoff run concludes, whenever that may be, as relayed by Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Brown reportedly agreed to a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Kings. He emerged from a pool of three finalists that also included ESPN analyst and former Warriors coach Mark Jackson and former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford.

Brown’s agent indicated prior to the news of the hire that the veteran coach would be well-prepared to lead the Kings.

“Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win,” Warren LeGarie said, via Anderson. “He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach.”

Brown has also coached the Cavaliers, on two occasions, and the Lakers. With the Cavs, he coached LeBron James, and later, Kyrie Irving. With the Lakers, he coached Kobe Bryant.

“First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said. “He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender.”

The Kings are looking to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry, who took over for Luke Walton early in the season.

The Hornets and Lakers still have coaching vacancies.

