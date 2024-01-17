Kings Coach Mike Brown Fined $50K After Pulling Out Laptop To School Refs

Videos by OutKick

The second-biggest laptop story of the 2020s is here. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown pulled a ridiculous troll job on NBA officials, bringing his laptop to the postgame podium to critique the refs after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Officials ejected Brown on Sunday night after he bickered with a ref. In his postgame appearance, Brown used the laptop to explain his anger during the game — perhaps also challenging his ejection.

WATCH:

Mike Brown’s five-minute film session cost him $50,000 — reminding us that the NBA can get rich simply off its fines between audacious coaches and players. Think about it … Brown, Draymond Green, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks …

The NBA disciplined Mike Brown for aggressively ‘pursuing’ the refs by pulling out his laptop to give them proper schooling in basketball.

“The referees are human, and they’re going to make mistakes, but you just hope that there’s some sort of consistency and there’s some sort of communication between the refs,” Brown said after the game. “The refs tonight, they were great, they communicated with me all night. But in terms of consistency, you guys saw it right here. In my opinion, the consistency wasn’t here tonight.”

The league announced its hefty fine on Brown early Tuesday.

Sacramento dropped a heartbreaker against the Bucks in overtime, losing 134-133.

Fans could naturally understand Brown’s frustration. With the Kings ascending in the Western power rankings and in need of a statement win against Milwaukee, Brown fought to inspire his team Sunday night.

Positioned fifth in the Western Conference standings, the Kings look to keep climbing the conference, currently ruled by the defensively adept Timberwolves, young and thriving Thunder squad and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.