King Arthur Flour Hosts ‘No-Whites Allowed’ Bake-Off

King Arthur Flour is hosting an upcoming baking competition. The brand will provide financial support to the winners of the bake-off.

The competition is a grand opportunity for up-and-coming bakers and baking companies.

Everyone is eligible to join the competition. Well, almost everyone. According to King Arthur Flour, white people are not allowed to compete.

The company calls the exclusion of white people a form of “inclusion.”

How about that?

Excluding white people in the name of inclusivity is more of a trend than a blip.

Last month, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a Christmas gathering open to everyone but white people.

We wrote about the exclusion of white folks last summer. It is called Excused Racism, the belief that it is socially acceptable to discriminate against white people in order to reach racial impartiality.

However, Excused Racism rarely equates to racial impartiality. Excused Racism more often equates to nothing more than blatant, celebrated racism.

And consumers should not put up with it. They don’t have to put up with it. The year 2023 proved that consumers still control the marketplace; not the cultural elites attempting to re-organize society via identity.

Notably, beer drinkers sunk the value of Bud Light for celebrating gender appropriation, a consequential phenomenon at the expense of real, natural-born women.

Moviegoers similarly wrecked the box office scores at Disney for its insistence on pushing gender ideology in children’s films.

No company is immune to consumer backlash, no matter how progressive they portray themselves to be.

Ultimately, the 2024 Baking Pitchfest is, by definition, a racist event. And, thus, King Arthur Flour is susceptible to the same comeuppance as Bud Light and Disney.