Kim Schiele, The Paige Spiranac Of ER Nurses, Spent The Week In Various Bikinis Hitting Up A Music Festival

It’s been a little while since we’ve checked in on the “Paige Spiranac of ER nurses”, Kim Schiele. The last time we did she was offering up her services to Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck had just gone down with an injury, and being a fan of the team, she was willing to provide some assistance in order for him to return to the field quicker. There’s no word on whether he took her up on the offer or not.

Paige Spiranac of ER nurses enjoying music festival (Image Credit: Kim Schiele/Instagram)

Not surprisingly, given her title as the world’s No. 1 ranked ER nurse influencer, Kim’s been a very busy ER nurse in the months that have followed. There’s been plenty of hair pulled back in scrubs and travel that have filled her timeline.

You don’t earn the recognition she has for her work on social media by locking yourself in the emergency room and only tending to patients. You create the kind of work like balance that has you bedside for a few days then jetting off and running into Chris Brown in a club.

That takes us to this past week where Kim was not wandering the halls of the emergency room department. She was “unavailable” at the Afro Nation music festival in Portugal.

Given that the festival took place on the sand at the Praia da Rocha beach, Kim spent her days off partying in various bikinis.

Hands Down The World’s No. 1 ER Nurse

Following the three day festival, Kim hopped on a flight back to her home country of Germany. This nurse/influencer had a shift to cover on Saturday.

There’s no time for a music festival hangover or jetlag from bouncing from one location to another. The blue scrubs were calling and Kim answered.

Paige Spiranac of ER nurses back at work (Image Credit: Kim Schiele/Instagram)

You can’t wear the crown of social media’s top nurse and not have your Nurse Mates touch the floor from time to time.

Without that Kim might just get lost in the mix with all of the other influencers out there. Nobody wants to see that happen.