Kim Mulkey Tells Fans Not To Storm Court If LSU Beats No. 1 South Carolina: ‘Act Like You’ve Been There’

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Been there.

Done that.

The LSU women’s basketball team just won the national championship last April. So why would LSU fans storm the court tonight if the No. 9 Tigers (18-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) upset No. 1 South Carolina (17-0, 5-0 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (8 p.m., ESPN)?

A win would be significant for LSU, which has lost 14 in a row to the Gamecocks. And Mulkey has lost two of those since becoming the Tigers’ coach before the 2021-22 season. Plus South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is 3-2 all-time against Mulkey with a win over her when she was Baylor’s coach.

Kim Mulkey Says Win Over South Carolina Would Be Huge

“It would be a big deal,” Mulkey said on her weekly radio show Tuesday night. “But don’t allow it to be bigger than it really is. We’re not going to go run on the floor if we beat them. You’re the defending national champions. Act like you’ve been there.”

Mulkey has “been there” as a national champion head coach four times – three at Baylor (2005, ’12 and ’19) and last season at LSU. Staley has won two at South Carolina (2017, ’22).

“I want everybody to scream and holler,” Kim Mulkey said. “But I don’t want anyone running out on the floor like we just won a national championship.”

LSU Tigers Won National Championship Last Season

To storm the court or not to storm the court? That has been the question amid recent court storms that have not been after national championships.

The lights went out before unranked Alabama beat No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa. But fans did not storm the court, and the Crimson Tide has not been there. So there is hope.

Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Knocked To Floor In A Court Storm

Court rushes can be dangerous. Just ask Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, who was knocked to the floor by a fan after a loss to Ohio State this week.