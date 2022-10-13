Kim Kardashian’s grandmother MJ apparently inspired her to engage in some X-rated activities.

Kim K blew up on the scene thanks to a sex tape with Ray J, and she’s never really slowed down since. she’s made sex appeal a major part of her brand, and in her personal life, it’s apparently not much different.

However, her motivation for why she once had sex in front of a fireplace with Pete Davidson is downright bizarre. She did it to honor her 88-year-old grandmother.

Kim Kardashian talks to her grandma about her sex life. (Photo by J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA)

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you,” Kardashian told her grandmother MJ on the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” according to Page Six.

Kim K isn’t completely oblivious to the absurdity of the claim, and added, “How creepy to think about your grandma before having sex.”

The episode had to have been filmed at least several weeks ago because the love flame between Kardashian and Davidson went out back in August. They’ve since both gone their separate ways.

Kim Kardashian had sex in front of a fireplace because her grandma inspired her. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Sometimes you just have to shake your head and wonder why people share some of the info they do. If you ever find yourself telling your grandmother how she inspired you to knock boots in front of a fireplace, you should probably just stop talking.

Furthermore, I don’t know what kind of relationship Kim K has with her grandmother, but it’s apparently one that’s much different than the average person.

I can’t imagine someone ever saying you should have sex in front of a fireplace because of their grandmother, and I definitely can’t imagine then publicly telling your grandma about it. That must just be the difference between Kim K and us civilians. She’s built different.

While you’re here, you might as well enjoy a bit of Kardashian’s Instagram. It’s at least more appropriate than how she spends time near fireplaces.