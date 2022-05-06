Kim Kardashian Responds To Quick Weight Loss Backlash 

In case you missed it, the always over-hyped Met Gala took place on Monday night, and I’m sure you saw nothing about it on social media. OK, that’s a lie it was all over social media.

Every year on the first Monday of May, celebrities line the red carpet in some of the most stunning, dramatic and, let’s be honest, terrifying looks, all in the name of fashion. The event, put on by Vogue, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Costume Institute and is one of the hardest and most sought after invites among A-listers.

The Kardashians in particular have been a Met Gala staple in recent years with Kim Kardashian always making a splash. This year, the reality TV royal turned heads in the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore during her infamous rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

In order to fit into said dress, Kardashian revealed that she dropped 16 pounds in just three weeks. As you can imagine, this immediately caused serious backlash with many criticizing Kim for setting a bad example to young girls. Actress Lilli Reinhart and former Real Housewife of New York Bethenny Frankel were among the loudest critics.

Reinhart said on an Instagram story that the quick weight loss was, “so wrong on 100s of levels.”

Reinhart continued: “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

The always outspoken and never shy Frankel also took to Instagram in a video post writing, “Young girls are currently googling what the 16lb weight loss diet is used to fit into prom dresses. We as mothers need to shift the practice of allowing false reality to become reality.”

Kardashian maintained that she still ate food during the drastic diet and simply cut out carbs and sugar. Kim also worked closely with her trainer running on a treadmill and wearing a sauna suit twice a day.

Kardashian hadn’t addressed the backslash until today when she seemingly alluded to the drama on her Instagram story with a post that read, “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”

Kim is one of the most successful business women in the world, and it was smart of her to address the situation without addressing it. In the end, she’s going to do what she’s going to do and, let’s be honest, what you think about it probably means very little to her and her empire.

Is it a bad example for young girls? Of course it is. But I hope the parents of these girls know better than to let the Kardashians play a role or be a moral compass in their children’s lives in any way. Easier said than done, I know, especially when we’re never quite Keeping Up.