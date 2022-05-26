Kim Kardashian Is Grilled For Faking It In Beyond Meat Ad

Why won’t Kim Kardashian eat the meat? That’s what people want to know after watching the new Beyond Meat commercial where the social influencer icon, who was hired to be the company’s “Chief Taste Consultant,” doesn’t seem interested in eating the vegan brand’s meat.

It didn’t take long for the critiques to roll in on Kim’s fake admiration for Beyond Meat.

“You didn’t eat a single thing in this ad!” one Instagram commenter noted. “Eat the food asshole,” wrote another.

What really has people triggered is a moment during the commercial where Kim pretends to be hosing down a big bite of the Beyond Meat burger, which I’m sure is pretty good, while closing her eyes as she lusts over the taste of that plant-based patty.

“You bit through nothing,” a keen observer wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian is being called out for fake eating in a Beyond Meat advertisement / Instagram

“This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious, but it’s also better for you and better for the planet,” Kim said as she fake chewed a plant-based meatball.

The critical comments just kept rolling in as Kim kept faking it. “You didn’t show her actually consuming the product… 🤷🏽‍♀️ Did she actually eat it?” one consumer asked. ““I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it 🤣.”

And now we’re left with the mystery of why Kim won’t eat the meat. Was that a contract add-on that Beyond Meat refused to pay? Was it even in the contract in the first place that Kim would be required to consume the meat before she’d be paid what has to be in the millions for her likeness in the ad?

Is there beef between Kim and Beyond Meat?

“This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it,” one person wrote.

Was this on purpose? Remember, every single thing Kardashian does in life is full of purpose to suck every last penny out of every single brand and human on this planet. Perhaps this was a play where bad publicity is good publicity.

Hire Shaq the next time. At least he eats Slutty Vegan burgers in his real life.

Never forget how the Kardashians roll. They’ve gone through NBA power forwards, rappers and now they’ve moved on to freaky white guys. As a friend of mine said, the only frontier really left for the Kardashian mafia is to date and marry politicians.

In the meantime, Beyond Meat should get their meat into mouths that actually want to taste the meat.

Dammit, this might have been the ploy all along.

Now people have to try the meat to see what Kim’s missing. It’s like we’re all living in a simulation here.