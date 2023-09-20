Kim Jones Joines ‘Gaines For Girls’ To Discuss Real Harrowing Accounts Of Dealing With Trans Athletes

Videos by OutKick

The adverse effects of including trans female athletes are real, and few are willing to call it out.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines spoke with former All-American tennis player Kim Jones. Jones is also the founder of the International Council on Women’s Sports.

As an advocate for women’s rights, Jones opposes the inclusion of trans athletes like Lia Thomas, who are born male but allowed to compete against women.

Jones also knows the effects from experiences involving her children, who dealt with trans athletes.

Kim Jones delved into the topic and more with Riley.

Watch the full segment from ‘Gaines for Girls’

Kim: “My daughter dealt with the threat of a man in her locker room for that entire year that Lia Thomas was swimming in the Ivy League.

“That was terrorizing. The stories from the young woman that had to experience it. The idea that she would have to disrobe in front of a man or that a man could walk in on her with full rights to the territory.

“It was scarring. She worried about it for days before going to that first meet and then also again during the Ivy League championships. I know that this was felt around the Ivy League because, again, I was speaking with parents from Harvard and Cornell, Princeton, and everyone was panicked about it. It was really unsettling.”