Movie Of The Year? ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Opens To Incredible Reviews

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is finally in theaters, and the reviews are through the roof.

The highly-anticipated film from Martin Scorsese stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and tells the true story of members of the Osage Nation being killed in mysterious and violent circumstances in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

The deaths sparked a massive investigation that eventually helped lead to the FBI being created. It’s one of the darkest true stories in American history, and it’s finally on the big screen for millions of viewers to learn about.

To the surprise of nobody paying attention, the reviews are outstanding.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is officially out in theaters. (Credit: Apple TV+)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets great reviews.

The film telling the true story of the Osage Nation has been viewed as potentially the best movie of the year, and it appears the reviews back up the hype.

As of Friday morning, the film holds an outstanding 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 223 reviews from critics. Anything above 80% on Rotten Tomatoes is considered excellent. Breaking the 90% threshold is an incredible accomplishment.

The film holds a slightly lower rating on IMDB with a score of 8.4 after more than 8,000 reviews. While it’s not as impressive as the 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s still wildly impressive, especially considering how many votes are in.

No matter how you slice it, people are fired up and excited to see, and the overwhelming majority of people who have already watched the movie love it.

While I won’t get too much into the details of the plot to avoid spoilers, I will say “Killers of the Flower Moon” is 100% a story that Americans need to know and learn. It’s an example of great evil and what happens when greed blinds people. The book from David Grann is OUTSTANDING. One of the best books I’ve ever read. Definitely give it a read, and I can’t wait to watch the film. For those who have already seen it or read the book, shoot me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.