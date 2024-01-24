‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Is Wildly Disappointing, Hype Is All Fraud | REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

Do not waste your time watching “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

I covered the film from Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro (William King Hale) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Ernest Burkhart) heavily ahead of its release.

The book from David Grann that the film is based on is excellent. It’s one of the best books I’ve read in years. The film and book both tell the story of Osage Nation members being murdered so the villains can gain their oil money.

Some members of the Native American tribe were openly murdered while others were killed in more mysterious and subtle ways. It’s a fascinating true story of what evil unleashed looks like.

The murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s played a key role in the creation of the FBI as a federal law enforcement organization.

I was excited and amped up as soon as it was reported a movie from Scorsese was on the way, and my excitement only went higher after seeing the previews.

Unfortunately, it’s wildly disappointing.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” doesn’t meet expectations.

The film finally hit Apple TV+ this past Friday. Due to its insane run time of three hour and 26 minutes, I opted to not watch it in theaters. In hindsight, that was an incredible choice.

I hit the play button with a bowl of popcorn ready to roll. Unfortunately, what played out over the next 200+ minutes was nothing more than a dud.

Now, I want to preface this by saying there are some great moments of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and most people love it.

It currently holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 84% rating from viewers. I’m in the minority here, but I get paid to tell the truth at OutKick. The truth is this movie, while not downright awful, isn’t worth three and a half hours of your life.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” drags on repeatedly throughout the film to the point it’s hard to even pay attention due to how boring it is. How did Martin Scorsese manage to turn an insane story of murder and deceit into a snoozefest?

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a huge disappointment. (Credit: Apple TV+)

I was beyond frustrated as I kept checking my phone to know how much was left. However, that was far from the only bad part of the film. Lily Gladstone is currently nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance as Osage Nation member Mollie Burkhart.

The nomination is truly mind-boggling to me. Without getting into spoilers, all she does for the entire movie is act sick, barely say anything interesting and moan in pain. Mollie is bed-ridden for large chunks of the film, and while it’s an important story arc, the idea Gladstone should win an Oscar (which will likely happen) is comical.

The ending is also downright bizarre, and Scorsese felt the need to inject himself into it. I wanted to throw my bowl of popcorn through the TV when the ending began to happen. Just absolute insanity what was served to viewers.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” doesn’t live up to the hype. (Credit: Apple TV+)

There are some positive moments.

Now, that’s the bad news. There are a couple points that are definitely worth the hype. DiCaprio, De Niro and especially Jesse Plemons (Thomas Bruce White Sr.) all gave solid performances.

In fact, Plemons’ entrance as a federal investigator is when the movie starts to pick up in the back half. If I was only judging the final 90 minutes, then I’d say “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a really good movie.

However, that’s not what we’re doing here. Plemons’ entrance to the movie was enough to elevate it, but certainly not enough to save the Scorsese flick.

Second, the cinematography is excellent. The landscape, setting and the entire way the movie was shot was impressive. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. You 100% feel like you’re in Oklahoma in the 1920s as the murders are unfolding.

Unfortunately, the solid acting and cinematography aren’t nearly enough to save me from three hours and 26 minutes of wasted time.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Credit: Apple TV+)

Do yourself a favor and pass on watching “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Instead, read the book. It’s a more immersive experience and it’s not wildly boring for large chunks of time. Have you seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.