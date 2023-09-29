‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Gets Incredible Reviews, Holds Nearly Perfect Score

Videos by OutKick

Hype for “Killers of the Flower Moon” continues to grow.

The film from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio tells the horrific true story of the Osage Nation killings in Oklahoma in the 1920s, and Apple film hits theaters October 20.

That’s only a few weeks away, and with every day that passes, expectations seem to only get higher and higher.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” draws rave reviews from critics. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Critics love “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Well, reviews are pouring in and the scores are absolutely incredible. Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 68 reviews from critics.

For comparison, a major Hollywood film breaking the 90% mark is rare. A major production nearing 100% is practically unheard of. Most films that reach that level are arts films with few reviews.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is expected to be the biggest film of 2023, and the reviews are only backing up that expectation.

Slate’s Dana Stevens tweeted people’s expectations should be upped “by a factor of several.” Yeah, it’s safe to say people are amped up.

Killers of the Flower Moon is…wowza. Kablammo. However high your expectations were, up them by a factor of several. I'm not usually one to tweet out insta-movie reactions, but I just got home and had to share. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) September 28, 2023

The story is one that deserves to be told.

For those of you interested in reading the book from David Grann that the film is based on, it’s relatively cheap on Amazon and is also called “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

It’s an incredible deep dive into the Osage Nation killings and reads more like an action-thriller mystery instead of a true story.

Without spoiling too much, the events the book and film cover are nothing short of horrifying and led to one of the most important investigations in American history. The FBI’s roots are tied to the Osage Nation killings. That’s about as much as I can say without ruining it for everyone.

For those of you who do know the full story, I’m sure you’re all as excited as I am. The fact the reviews are historically high should make people more optimistic about what will hit theaters in a few weeks. We’ll definitely have a full review of “Killers of the Flower Moon” after its October 20 release.