Kieran Culkin Of Succession Gets Called Out For Breaking Actor’s Arm (Only He Didn’t)

Kieran Culkin may have an attitude problem on HBO’s Succession, but he’s not bringing it to real life.

The Emmy Award winning actor was trending this morning after being called out on stage by “Last of Us” actor Pedro Pascal at Monday’s Emmy Awards for allegedly breaking his arm!

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm,” Pascal began before dropping a dramatic bombshell that all of the tabloids were about to go crazy about.

“It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the sh** out of me,” Pascal said before the broadcast muted his curse word.

The cameras immediately panned over to Kieran who was NOT having any part of it.

Kieran Culkin was not initially pleased with Pedro Pascal’s joke about his broken arm. (Emmy Awards: FOX / TNT)

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

However, those looking for a repeat of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock did not have it, as there was no physical altercation between the two actors.

Despite his initial angry look, Culkin eventually cracked a smile to let everyone know that it was an inside joke; a bit of playful revenge after Kieran told Pablo to “suck it” after winning last week’s Golden Globe Award which featured both actors nominated in the same category.

Afterwards, the two even shared some laughs together much to the disappointment of TikTokers and front page headline writers.

Bummer. I was all about Roman Roy going off at the Emmys as if it was an episode of Succession.

About last night. Despite #KieranCulkin beating up #pedropascal, the two got along quite nicely at the HBO party. (If u didn’t watch the Emmys, Pedro joked that Kieran put his arm in a sling) pic.twitter.com/Airso5kr0J — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 16, 2024

CULKIN WON A MAJOR EMMY

In the end, Roman Roy would have his revenge on both his father (Brian Cox) and older brother Kendal (Jeremy Strong) by beating both of them out for the Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.”

#Succession star Kieran Culkin gives an emotional speech after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/DdnmzhlJ5J — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

"It can happen to anybody."



Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. pic.twitter.com/ZpLgrNeXWI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2024

Pascal later told the Associated Press that he hurt his shoulder by “falling” which “can happen to anybody.”

Succession brought home 6 Emmy Awards after being nominated for 27.

If for some reason you still haven’t seen Succession, you need to immediately. Because it’s the best show that’s come out in forever.

Also, yes, Kieran is Macaulay Culkin’s younger brother. And yes, he was also in Father of the Bride.