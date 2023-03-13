‘Rabbit Hole’ With Kiefer Sutherland Looks Like An Awesome Spy Show

Videos by OutKick

“Rabbit Hole” might be Paramount+’s newest hit.

The streaming giant is known for pumping out excellent content. It’s the home of “Tulsa King,” multiple “Yellowstone” prequels, “Mayor of Kingstown” and more. Paramount+ has managed in just a short couple years to become a major player in the streaming game.

It appears Kiefer Sutherland’s upcoming show “Rabbit Hole” could continue the trend of high momentum and high quality content.

The series with the former “24” star is described as, “Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir in the new series Rabbit Hole, where nothing is what it seems. A master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal when he’s framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.”

The latest preview, which is awesomely titled “Control is a Delusion,” sets the stage for an awesome espionage thriller.

Will “Rabbit Hole” live up to the hype?

While you never know whether or not a show will be great until it comes out, “Rabbit Hole” certainly looks like it has a lot of potential.

Sutherland was outstanding in “24.” That was the perfect show for its era during the GWOT and he was great as Jack Bauer.

Now, he’ll bring a similar energy to “Rabbit Hole.”

Kiefer Sutherland stars in “Rabbit Hole.” (Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Sutherland is also not alone in the cast. He’s also joined by former “Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance and “Ozark” star Jason Harner. The former was famous for playing Tywin Lannister.

He was unbelievably menacing on the screen in the former HBO series. If he’s even a fraction as good in “Rabbit Hole” as he was in “GoT,” then fans are in for a great time.

Paramount+ has dropped hit after hit these past couple years. Will “Rabbit Hole” be the next one? Viewers will find out March 26th, but there’s certainly more than enough to be excited about.