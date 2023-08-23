Kids Were Rushed Into ‘Gender Affirming’ Care, New York Times Confirms

Videos by OutKick

Kids are being pushed into transgender treatments by aggressive gender clinics, the New York Times has confirmed.

Earlier this year, a whistleblower at a St. Louis gender clinic revealed the appalling practices underway at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

At the time, Jamie Reed, the pediatric clinician who revealed these treatments, was heavily criticized by many on the left. Some accused her of making the entire situation up, claiming these kinds of treatments weren’t actually happening to kids.

But now the New York Times has confirmed key elements of Reed’s story, once again highlighting the dangerous aggression towards treating children.

The clinic were repeatedly prescribed treatments before underlying mental issues were addressed. They also frequently engaged in exceptionally poor record-keeping and tracking patients down the road.

As the Times’ story explains, “demand rose, more patients arrived with complex mental health issues. The clinic’s staff often grappled with how best to help, documents show, bringing into sharp relief a tension in the field over whether some children’s gender distress is the root cause of their mental health problems, or possibly a transient consequence of them.”

Sounds about right.

Kids Are The Victims Of Unchecked Activism

Further details from the Times’ investigation revealed appalling conditions and lack of follow up.

“With its psychologists overbooked, the clinic relied on external therapists, some with little experience in gender issues, to evaluate the young patients’ readiness for hormonal medications,” the story reads. “Doctors prescribed hormones to patients who had obtained such approvals, even adolescents whose medical histories raised red flags. Some of these patients later stopped identifying as transgender, and received little to no support from the clinic after doing so.”

It’s an infuriating confirmation of what Reed explained and highlights the dangers of allowing transgender activists to target children.

Susceptible kids are receiving treatments for which they have no capability to consent, to treat conditions they often grow out of. Instead of treating an underlying cause, politically motivated doctors are rushing to put them on life changing drugs.

This is precisely why other countries have stopped these kinds of unproven treatments, while U.S. based doctors promote them even while acknowledging there’s no evidence supporting it.

It’s the danger of allowing political ideology to control “science.” Doctors are more concerned with appeasing activists on the left than they are in protecting kids.

Maybe now that the New York Times, the left’s most influential news source, has confirmed the appalling practices inside pediatric gender clinics, there’ll be more awareness and support for stopping these insane treatments.