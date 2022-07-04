Kid Rock Needs To Dominate Your Fourth Of July Playlist

He’s as American as hotdogs, apple pie and (Biden-assisted) sky-high gas prices. He also fashions himself an American badass and his dating history (Pamela Anderson, Sheryl Crow, Jamie King, etc.) proves he’s one of modern-day’s most accomplished cocksmen.

Most importantly, he’s damn proud to be an American. He is, Kid Mother F’n Rock!

And since Bruce Springsteen lost his coolness quicker than Joey Chestnut’s opponents regurgitate their holiday competitive eats, Rock should be the only choice of artist to spin and support on the Fourth of July.

Let this be a reminder that if you’re a red-blooded American, you should be rockin’ with Bob Ritchie – more commonly known as Kid Rock – today.

Hell, you should be doing it most days, but especially today, when we celebrate our independence in the best damn country in the world. No need to search your streaming service’s suggested playlists – Kid’s got this party covered.

A prompt likely isn’t needed, but aside from the usual bangers, Rock’s catalog features seasonably-awesome tunes such as “American Badass,” “All Summer Long” and “Born Free” – a song Rock described to MTV as a reminder: “How lucky each and every one of us are, no matter where you’re from, to be born in a country that’s free.”

Kid Rock holds up an American flag as he performs for US troops at Baghdad International Airport 19 June 2003. Rock and a number of performers were there to entertain the troops as part of the USO Tour. (Photo via Getty Images)

Rock doesn’t just belt out toe-tappers, his lyrics consistently echo his pride to be an American.

He’s also not shy about pointing out the simple American joys of smoking heaters, drinking beers, and knockin’ boots.

If that doesn’t scream red, white, and blue, what does?

Often times his songs are used as messages to spread support for the United States in a time when so many forget the freedoms our country allows us.

Case in point, Rock’s 2022 anthem “We The People,” in which Rock croons:

But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free

And every human being doesn’t have to agree

We all bleed red, brother, listen to me

It’s time for love and unity

And later sings:

If you down with love and wanna make things better

All we gotta do is just come together

Everybody’s favorite rock star, Rock belts out the type of tunes that put the awesomeness of the U-S-A front and center on a near-constant basis.

If that’s not reason enough to treat you and your guests to some Kid Rock while the beer flows and fireworks fill the sky, consider that Detroit’s most famous rocker has the full support of Captain America himself, former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Before taking the stage at concerts throughout his current Bad Reputation tour, Rock has been introduced to the crowd by way of a video message from Trump. Within the message, 45 says the following:

“All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our country. Hard-working, God-fearing, rock ‘n roll patriots.”

Trump later adds: “Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again!”

Seconds before Rock appears to thousands of screaming fans, Trump concludes his message: “Have a wonderful time tonight. God bless you, and God bless America.”

Donald Trump made a special announcement during a Kid Rock concert: "Let's make America rock again." pic.twitter.com/1v7XWgPQCp — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 11, 2022

Happy Fourth of July. Rock On!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF