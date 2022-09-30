Kid Cudi Releases Joe Burrow’s New Theme Song

Rapper Kid Cudi has released a new song dedicated to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 15-track “Entergalactic,” has a song titled “Burrow” that features Cudi, Don Toliver, Dot Da Genius and legendary DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

A clip of the song premiered a few weeks back in a Bose headphones commercial.

The full version is now available on Cudi’s album.

THE SONG ISN’T AMAZING, BUT IT’S NOT TERRIBLE EITHER

Personally, I don’t HATE the song. It’s nothing groundbreaking but it’s not something that I’d immediately turn off either.

It does have these rhythmic-chants between the verses that are pretty annoying. The beat builds up and then just stops when it goes back into the chorus. Definitely kills the vibe of it.

I feel like they could have done more there to make it sound bigger and more epic. But overall, it’s fine for what it is.

However, if you’re a Bengals fan you better start liking it, because you just KNOW it’s going to be played ad nauseam during every Burrow highlight reel.

When asked about the song earlier this week by reporters, Burrow responded with “I have heard the song. It’s exciting, isn’t it? It’s pretty cool. He texted me and told me.”

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 30: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the stadium before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and Kid Cudi’s friendship began last year during the Bengals playoff run. The 2-time Grammy Award Winner is a Cleveland native and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was their guy.

Burrow has previously said that he listens to Cudi’s “New York City Rage Fest” song before every game. He also sent Cudi his game-used AFC Championship jersey last year after the Bengals won. And when Cudi was performing a Super Bowl LVI after-party, he brought Burrow on stage.

No word on if Burrow listened to the new song before he led the Bengals to a 27-15 victory over the Dolphins last night in which he threw for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns.