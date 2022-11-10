KFC Germany Sends Out Promo for ‘Cheesy Chicken’ to Celebrate Kristallnacht

According to the BBC, fried chicken company KFC recently sent out a disturbing promotional message to German customers.

The Kristallnacht, which happened Nov. 9-10, 1938, was a horrific attack on Jewish residents throughout Germany.

Thousands of Jewish people were rounded up and sent to concentration camps and dozens were murdered. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed.

KFC apparently thought that Germans would want to commemorate that night with cheesy chicken.

That’s not a misprint.

The BBC quoted an app alert, which said, “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

They did issue an apology, but the message was out for about an hour before being caught.

An “internal process” was blamed for the offensive message, according to the BBC:

“We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error.”

KFC’s Inappropriate Kristallnacht Message

Germany quite rightfully treats the anniversary of Kristallnacht with the importance it deserves. Many believe it unofficially signaled the start of the Holocaust.

KFC Germany decided that associating it with cheesy chicken would be appropriate.

This incident is a strong contributor to a terrible week for sanity and common sense.

KFC’s statement to Newsweek did at least contain a more plausible explanation.

The mistake was blamed on “automated push notification, linked to calendars that include national observances.”

You’d think that someone would check to make sure one of the darkest days in human history was excluded from a bot calendar. Apparently that was too much work.

KFC also, incredibly, forced a virtue signal about equity and inclusion into their message.

“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all.”

It’s an inexcusable mistake that should never have happened. There’s been no update on how effective the alert was in selling cheesy chicken.

Should be an exciting update on the next KFC Germany earnings call.