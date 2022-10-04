Keyt Alves Of The Famed Alves Twins Is Back On The Volleyball Court, Activist Lit Up By Rams & Walleye Fishing Cheating Memes

OutKick continues to set personal records

What a September it was for the OutKick record books. Clay might have more on this later today, but for now let’s just take a look at the numbers as the OutKick founder laid out on Monday. The audience is four times what it was at this time last fall.

Through the power of the new owners, Fox News Corp., we’ve added talented writers, more editors, more video production team members, marketing people, salespeople, etc. The company is growing. The audience numbers are off-the-charts and there’s a great vibe going here.

We’ve even added the Screencaps wing of the company by hiring SeanJo to turn Screencaps into a 365-day operation.

Correction: my math was bad. @outkick actually quadrupled our audience this September over last September. That’s a 4x, not a 3x. My apologies. https://t.co/vUfCQ1pJQ7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 3, 2022

But, as I’ve seen on the Internet for 15 years, sites can rise and fall. It’s up to all of us here at OutKick to keep the readers in mind. Keep telling the stories that the big brain wokes don’t want told and have FUN.

It’s a death sentence for websites the minute they think too highly of themselves. In my opinion, that’s why Screencaps is so damn important to the growth of this company. You guys will keep me grounded. Real America is literally an email — joekinsey@gmail.com — away from snapping me out of going big time.

I hate when coaches blurt out “Trust the process,” but in the case study of OutKick, it’s a legitimate cliché.

Hammer down. Think of the readers. FUN. Salacious content when it makes sense. Think of the senior vice presidents on LinkedIn who need a laugh.

The rest will take care of itself.

Kids ask the deepest things on Sunday mornings when you’re least expecting it after a late night of beers and college football

This week, I was sitting at my desk going over some work things when my 10-year-old son told me he thinks of things like: What if humans never discovered fire?

There I was just having a quiet morning when I was instantly thrust into dad mode where I had to hypothesize over what life would’ve been like. Meanwhile, the other side of my brain was going over the OutKick fantasy football league where my team is struggling.

The good news is that I can Google such topics for my son. It turns out researchers have written about this topic and I can relay that our lives would be limited to daylight hours and there would be no Monday Night Football. Also, we would sleep way more. Did you know we’re awake double the time of other mammals who can’t control fire?

The same researchers note that we tend to get a good night of sleep because we’re not constantly worried about being attacked by predators. You get REM sleep because neanderthals discovered fire.

And if we never discovered fire, you’d still be eating raw meat and have large jaws, big teeth and you’d have a small brain.

There you go, kids. A little lesson to take to school with you today.

You guys are still fascinated with woodpiles

• Doug L. writes:

Steve Maxwell in Canada wrote an article on his woodpiles. He has lots of other good advice on all sorts of things regarding home and land.

It’s the Year of the Woodpile

• Early this morning I took a quick trip through Facebook and this pops up:

Halloween decorations

Are you in or out on people hanging Halloween lights like Christmas lights?

We have a real dilemma on our hands in this country.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

And this looks like a great project with the kids.

How many have you seen?

• I’m going with 27 and counting the Wright Bros. Memorial because I’ve played soccer on those grounds at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and I was born in Dayton around all things Wright Bros. Mark me down for that one.

As for places I can’t check off, The Road to Hana looks incredible and it’s beyond time to get to Yosemite.

The Mall of America might seem like it doesn’t belong on this list, but once you go there and ponder how long you could live inside without leaving, then it hits you that it’s a place that should be celebrated.

I loved it during Super Bowl week.

How many have you seen?

8 for me😀 pic.twitter.com/YzSy1wDzMu — Steve 💎 (@SteveHusker) October 2, 2022

Did they stop Bluto when he was on a roll in Animal House? You think I’m going to stop Beau in Toledo when he’s rolling?

• Beau in Toledo was on one last night:

Joe… this one’s gonna be rough…

Yeah, last week’s workload was ‘nanners (can’t mention what i do,,, “boss” is a lib-lib), after work was batsh*t, and I gotta admit, I didn’t get a lot of time to ScreenCap… unfortunate side effect of Life, so I missed a lot of last week, except for #StripeLife on Thursday and a hint of a Disturbance in the Force that is Screncaps, which, Truth Be Told, troubles me.

I believe, in the Literary World, that part would be called “foreshadowing”.

SeanJo, doing Great Apprentice Work ftr, should get with the OutKick WebSite Team and maybe stomp a NewGuy Foot down and demand some work be done on archived ScreenCaps! articles, since He does a darn good job at clean-up as well as pinch hit( i couldn’t reference articles and names to the rest of this admittedly long email) on Sunday… if I remember correctly, You Sir, had links to the Week Of ScreenCaps in Your Saturday or Sunday Edition… maybe spending Saturday at the Toledo Rockets Homecoming Game clouded muh meh-moor-eeeeezzz(That view from the President’s Suite is pretty frickin cool… just sayin’), but I’m sure I’m not that far off on that one.

Something tells me We in “CapNation would not hate those #CapNationWeek links in SeanJo’s next Sunday article for those of us that put in more than 40…

UNLIKE THE DOUCHECANOES THAT WENT AFTER HILDEEE’S BELLY BUTTON!!!!

SERIOUSLY! WTF?!?

OK, lemme grab another beer…

CHEESE AND FRICKIN’ RICE, YOU GUYS!!!

My initial response was, “Dude, I could probably LOSE the keyfob to my ’13 Ram in most of you hater’s girls’ cavernous belly buttons!!”, but I refrained, cuz I didn’t wanna be CraftBeer Nick( I hope he’s ok).

But I digress.

Thanks to camera tech, there will rarely be another Leonardo Da Vinci who could capture, in paint, a beauty such as those seen on the interwebs as Hildeee ( i will Fight on That Hill:

I gotcha Back, Hunny… as well as Your Front, including said BellyButton), as He did with “Lisa Mausi”, commonly known as The Mona Lisa.

You kids ever heard of that one??

All bullsh*t aside ScreenCap Brethren, don’t let ScreenCaps come to this petty b.s,

Focus.

You could always choose to watch Lizzo twerk…

Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Look at what we do with our Lives, Yards, Patios, and Garages… grass seed, lawn food, landscaping, flower pots, firepits, autographed jerseys and posters, stocked fridges, and a heapin’ helpin’ scoop of Give-A-Damn… and rarely do we see it as “Perfect”, as every one of Us are trying to improve, but we Love It just the same.

We Invest in Who We Are, even if who We Are is trying to just add a little more beauty into today.

We got IT *Made*, ScreenCap Nation.

Don’t burn this down.

The Dometic Terrorist Formally Known as,

Beau in Toledo

I have to say, it’s nice to see Beau come to the defense of Hilde’s belly button. Did I have that on my Screencaps Bingo card at the beginning of 2022? Absolutely not, but that’s the beauty of this column. It can take twists and turns on a daily basis.

You can’t take a day off. It’s the best sports talk radio in word form that the Internet has to offer.

Beau also sent a photo from Saturday’s Toledo game. I don’t know how he ended up in the school president’s suite, but this is just proof of how much pull this guy has.

What a crowd for Central Michigan.

Toledo has one more Saturday game on its schedule. What a forgettable season.

Let’s get rolling. We have a big day ahead of ourselves. It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for a great meal, maybe a nice autumnal walk with the dog, that fuzzy blanket you picked up at Costco for $14.98 and something on Netflix.

Have a great day. Make it count.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Worst years for a US 60/40 portfolio through September… pic.twitter.com/5jKfhUxuFW — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) October 3, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

A few more frames from this crazy stunt. He may be joining his pig-stealing cohorts in jail after this! Rams' Bobby Wagner levels animal rights protester at Levi's Stadium https://t.co/C08LzqTvrO #49ers #protester pic.twitter.com/dhdfgJ439P — Tyska (@Tyska) October 4, 2022

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

And finally,



THE WHEEL(chair) IS STILL AND PERFECT AND HE HAS DONE IT 🦽 pic.twitter.com/YYeRMihGR4 — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) October 3, 2022

October 4, 1992: On last day of the regular season, Blue Jays’ Joe Carter pulls an all-time prank on rookie Derek Bell. pic.twitter.com/BlokPQw7Qh — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 4, 2022

Tom Hamilton's "flow chart" for playoff baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HLZd9xrODG — MASSILLON DUDE (@fentonc13) October 3, 2022

I must be in the fishing section pic.twitter.com/1JZXTTju7T — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 3, 2022

Remember Chucky? This is what he looks like now. pic.twitter.com/V4623Q2xQ5 — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) October 3, 2022