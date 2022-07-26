Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is all in on expanding the College Football Playoff.

Despite expansion looking imminent just a few months ago, plans eventually fell apart and the world of college football was thrown into absolute chaos when USC and UCLA decided to jump to the Big Ten.

Now, nobody really knows what’s going to happen, but Warren informed the media during Big Ten Media Days that he’s 100% behind the field expanding past four.

Unfortunately for the Big Ten, the conference is 100% behind the power curve when it comes to the CFP.

Big Ten fans might not want to hear it, but it’s true. Clemson has more CFP titles than the entire B1G combined, and Alabama has tripled up the Big Ten’s lone title with Ohio State in 2015.

On top of that, there have been two other SEC squads – LSU and Georgia – to win a title. So, it’s been tough sledding for the B1G.

It only makes sense that Warren is for opening up the field. The more slots there are, the more chances there are for more B1G teams to get in on the action.

Even if it doesn’t change the outcome, it still brings in more teams, fans and money. How could anyone be against that?

The only conference that has a justified case against expansion is the SEC, and it’s because the SEC has destroyed the competition most of the time.

Again, a tough pill to swallow, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

Now, when will expansion inevitably happen? That’s a totally different conversation, but I’m 100% convinced it will happen eventually. There’s simply too much money to be made to not!