Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. Allegedly Burned Girlfriend’s Body After Killing Her

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. allegedly burned his girlfriend’s body after killing her, according to new court documents.

The remains of Taylor Pomaski were found in Houston’s Harris County in December 2021. The 42-year-old Ware was indicted for the murder in July of 2022.

Pomaski, 29, had been missing for seven months after being seen fighting with the ex-NFL player at a party the two were hosting, according to Click 2 Houston.

Kevin Ware Is Scheduled To Appear In Court Later This Month

Court documents filed Wednesday allege that Ware burned his girlfriend’s body after killing her. He’s charged with murder and tampering with evidence, specifically the corpse. Ware now faces up to life in prison if he is convicted. He is due in court on Sept. 26.

It’s believed Ware killed Pomaski by strangling, cutting and beating her, according to court records.

Kevin Ware Played 16 NFL Games, Recording 4 Receptions

After Pomaski’s disappearance, Ware was arrested and placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

Ware was born in San Diego, Calif. and played college football at Washington. He was an undrafted tight end and spent two seasons in the NFL. His first season was spent with the Washington Redskins in 2003. The following year he joined the San Francisco 49ers.