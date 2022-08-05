Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay a staggering amount of money after allegations of misconduct on the set of “House of Cards.”

The disgraced actor was accused of misconduct by “House of Cards” production company MRC for alleged sexual misconduct “behind the scenes of the” show, according to Variety.

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million in “House of Cards” case. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The man famous for playing Frank Underwood faced multiple allegations of misconduct, but the most notable one here was the allegation he groped a production assistant.

Now, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge confirmed the judgement from arbitration, and Spacey must pay $29.5 million in damages and $1.5 million in costs and fees, according to the same Variety report.

The arbitrator originally ruled Spacey’s conduct “constituted a material breach of his agreements as an actor and executive producing agreements.”

Kevin Spacey hit with $31 million judgement after “House of Cards” allegations. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For those of you who might not remember, Spacey was fired from the show for his alleged conduct before the series concluded. By the time “House of Cards” did come to an end on Netflix, it was an utter train wreck that was beyond words.

Now, that train wreck of a situation has extended to the actor’s bank account to the tune of $31 million.

Kevin Spacey loses “House of Cards” case. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this judgement could easily end up being the nail in any comeback attempt Spacey might be planning. Add in the fact he’s facing sexual assault charges in London, and he’s facing an uphill battle to ever work on a serious scale again.