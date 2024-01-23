Former NBA Player Kevin Porter Jr. Admits To Attacking Ex-WNBA Player Girlfriend, Avoids Jail Time

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Porter Jr., a former first-round pick in the NBA Draft, has admitted to attacking his ex-girlfriend during an altercation in September 2023 but will avoid spending time in jail after reaching a plea deal.

Porter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges alleged by Kylee Gondrezick, a former WNBA player, stemming from their fight in a New York City hotel room. After being arrested, prosecutors alleged that Porter punched Gondrezick in the face and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. A criminal complaint alleged that she was found bloodied and bruised by hotel staff after fleeing the room they were sharing.

Porter was initially charged with strangulation, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison, but prosecutors eventually dropped the multiple assault charges after finding the former Houston Rocket didn’t break Gondrezick’s neck during the altercation.

Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a plea deal despite admitting to beating his ex-girlfriend. He will avoid jail time. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Gondrezick’s lawyer, Robert Hantman, said some allegations weren’t entirely accurate back in mid-September.

“Statements that were attributed to her were not her words,” Hantman said. “She says he didn’t strike her repeatedly. He’s a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she’d have a broken jaw.

“According to her, she wasn’t being strangled. That was an exaggeration,” Hantman explained. “She doesn’t want the public to think that what was said by the government were her words.”

Porter, 26, must complete a 26-week counseling program and abide by a limited restraining order. If the former USC Trojan finishes the program without getting into any trouble he can then withdraw his plea to the assault charge and solely cop to the harassment charge, which is deemed a violation, according to the New York Post.

“The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward,” Porter’s lawyer, Phillip Jobe, said.

Porter was officially arrested on Sept. 11 and immediately barred from interaction with the Rockets. He was oddly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 17, but was immediately waived.

Porter signed a four-year, $82.5 million in 2022.