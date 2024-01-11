Kevin Kisner Exposes Phil Mickelson As Big Astrology, ‘Belly Energy’ Believer In Epic Story From Past Presidents Cup

Videos by OutKick

Phil Mickelson, just like every other great athlete, is always looking for some sort of edge over his competition. During the 2017 Presidents Cup, it turns out that edge came in the form of both astrology and energy from his belly, according to teammate Kevin Kisner.

To set the scene, that year’s Presidents Cup was held at Liberty National in New Jersey and the United States side was captained by Steve Stricker. While a duo of Kisner and Mickelson may have made sense from a short-game perspective given the two are phenomenal from both around and on the putting surface, from tee to green their games don’t exactly align.

READ: PHIL MICKELSON ADMITS HE’S TOO ‘DIVISIVE’ TO BE U.S. RYDER CUP CAPTAIN IN 2025, WHICH IS AWFULLY BIG OF HIM

So, when Stricker let Kisner know that he’d be paired up with the lefty, he was understandably caught off guard, but things got a lot weirder in a hurry when Stricker informed him about the astrologer Mickelson had hired for the week.

It turns out that said astrologer played a role in selecting pairings that weekend.

“On Wednesday, Stricker’s like, ‘Hey, Kis. We’re switching up the pods today and you’re going to go with Phil,'” Kisner told Smylie Kaufman on ‘The Smylie Show.’…”Literally in my pregame, I was like ‘I can’t play with Phil, I hit all the fairways, Phil never hits one, I don’t know how to play with that guy.'”

“He’s like, ‘Well, Phil has an [astrologer] that graded all the two teams and you got the highest grade and so he’s basically just told us that he wasn’t playing with anyone but you.’ So I was like, ‘Oh sh-t, that’s the weirdest sh-t I’ve ever heard in my life.'”

One of my favorite golf stories I have ever heard from @K_Kisner this week playing the @presidentscup with @philmickelson. My future golf partner will now have to fill out an astrology form! 🔭🌌🪐💫 Listen/watch entire conversation @thesmylieshow click links👇 🍏:… pic.twitter.com/QBmbc23SKb — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) January 10, 2024

The astrologer not only forced Stricker to pair Kisner with Mickelson together, but he then convinced Mickelson that all of Kisner’s energy comes from his stomach.

“I go talk to Phil. I’m like, ‘What’s up with this [astrologer]?’ He goes ‘Not only that, Kis — every time I hit a shot, I need you to face me with your belly, because all your energy comes from your belly and I can pool your energy before every shot.’”

While Kisner’s story about ‘belly energy’ sounds fake, it most definitely isn’t.

Throughout the weekend, Kisner and Mickelson had this strange celebration in which they would touch stomachs with one another. They looked like they were humping the air, but it turns out it was them following the guidance of Mickelson’s astrologer.

The astrologer may have been onto something given that the Mickelson – Kisner duo won two of the three matches they were paired together in during the 2017 Presidents Cup while tying the other.

The U.S. went on to dominate the Internationals that weekend picking up a 19-11 win in New Jersey.