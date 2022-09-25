Kevin Kisner Drops Epic Hot Mic Moment After Presidents Cup Win

Golfer Kevin Kisner gave us what could go down as an all-time hot-mic moment after the United States clinched a Presidents Cup win.

In the handshake line, Kisner had a few playful words for some of his opponents, specifically KH Lee and Si Woo Kim.

Kevin Kisner giving us maybe the greatest hot mic moment in golf history😂 pic.twitter.com/tylRJguumY — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) September 25, 2022

It’s a little hard to hear, but Kisner first calls Lee the “most handsome man in America.” That was nice of him to say, wasn’t it?

Yeah, well it was just a wind-up for the howitzer he was about to shoot at Kim.

Kisner called him “the ugliest motherf-cker,” which got a huge laugh out of the South Korean golfer.

That’s a guy who thinks ahead. Using one thing he says in the handshake line to tee up the next line? Genius.

Kisner was even in a joking mood after dropping his round to Christiaan Bezuidenhout, though by that point it didn’t matter, as the US had already locked up a W.

Kings in the Queen City 👑🇺🇸



The #USTeam has won the @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/wp9t3dwjwd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2022

It’s worth noting that this was also a great showing from the broadcast crew. It was smart to stick their noses — and cameras and microphones — in there for the handshakes. We need more of that in sports.

Not handshakes, necessarily, but players mic’d up during handshakes.

