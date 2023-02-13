Druski Roasts ‘Drunk’ Kevin Hart For Trying To Coach Eagles From Box Suite At Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia. As such, the 43-year-old standup comedian is one of the most famous Eagles fans, alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper, Will Smith, Miles Teller, Carli Lloyd and the Bidens.

In 2018, after Philly beat New England in Super Bowl LII, a well-lubricated Hart famously crashed Fletcher Cox’s postgame interview. He also tried to get up on the podium with the team to hold the Lombardi Trophy and celebrate with the players, but was denied by security.

That was five years ago. On Sunday, as the Eagles returned to the Super Bowl in Nick Sirianni’s second year as head coach, Hart was back in attendance.

He pulled up to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, rocking the jersey of one of the NFL’s all-time greatest pass rushers. His wife joined him at the big game.

Once inside, Kevin Hart had a few drinks.

The Super Bowl festivities led him to get a little rowdy.

At one point, Hart went up to Shaquille O’Neal and talked smack as the Basketball Hall of Famer filmed a selfie video. The 5-foot-2 comedian even slapped the 7-foot-1 retired center on the head, which seems like a bad idea.

It may have been staged, but it sure felt like the interaction was candid. O’Neal looked baffled.

Bruh why tf Kevin hart drunk ass hit Shaq in the head like that 😭😭😭😭 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/axkeDai4DX — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 13, 2023

A little while later, Hart was going through it as the game was being played. Druski, arguably the most famous comedian of the “internet era,” was sitting in the adjacent box and let him have it.

Druski was roasting Kevin hart drunk ass 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfsuYtRx2E — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 13, 2023

Druski hilariously torched Hart for his behavior during the game, just a few days after the latter forced the former to take a shot on the red carpet. Perhaps it was his way of getting back.

Whatever the reason, Druski’s commentary was spot-on. He was all over Hart, who had to watch his team blow a three-quarter lead to Kansas City and lose. That’s a rough ride home.