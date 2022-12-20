Kevin Durant Calls Out ‘Spoiled, Entitled Media’ After The Giovani Bernard Interview

Kevin Durant didn’t appreciate seeing some members of the media gang up on Giovani Bernard this past Sunday. Not only did KD stand up for the Tampa Bay running back, but he also used some not-so-nice adjectives to describe the media.

Bernard was a part of a huge momentum-swinging play in the Bucs’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Up 17-3 in the third quarter, Tampa Bay dialed up a fake punt with Bernard being a decoy protection man who would get the direct snap.

The only problem was that he didn’t know his role. Cincinnati recovered the football and went on to win the game 34-23 after outscoring the Bucs 31-6 in the second half.

Seeing as how he was directly involved in a play that changed the game, the media wanted to ask Bernard what happened. He didn’t understand why the media wanted to speak with him, which led to an awkward exchange of Bernard questioning the reporter’s motives.

Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn't want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt.



Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game. pic.twitter.com/snQSvLE5mA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 19, 2022

Bernard has been in the NFL since 2013, he should have known the media was going to hound him after he was responsible for the fake punt blunder.

While the reporters do come across as a bit pretentious in the video – most in the media are – they were simply doing their job.

Durant, however, didn’t like the way they went about doing it.

Kevin Durant Rips ‘Spoiled’ Media

Giovani handled this like a true pro. https://t.co/LJsMzDhtrf — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

KD wasn’t done there. He called out the “entitlement” of the media claiming some in the business think they’re responsible for growing the sport they cover.

Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

To Durant’s credit, he didn’t lump in sports media as a whole when calling it “spoiled, entitled clickbait media” in a later tweet.

We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

Durant is right, there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport, but he’s wrong accusing the reporters of asking Bernard questions of not being a part of that group of “good” media.

He may not have liked the way they went about their business, but all indications show they were simply doing their job.

