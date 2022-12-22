Kevin Durant Has An Ego-Driven Explanation For Why He ‘Hated’ Seeing The Warriors Win Last Year’s Title

Kevin Durant hated seeing the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title last season. His frustration didn’t stem from the fact that it was a team other than his own winning a championship but was upset at how the media ‘spun’ the narrative.

KD, who won two titles with the Warriors, didn’t appreciate how one of the storylines coming out of Golden State’s championship run was centered around him.

“I can’t lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won,” Durant told The Washington Post. “I was like, I hate that they won because y’all not going to make it about them; it’s going to be all about me. I think it’s just a childish way of looking at that experience.”

“I feel like you can take it all in and appreciate what they did and not even talk about me. I was just sitting at home. But I get how it is.”

Kevin Durant is averaging 30 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

What Durant really meant was that he wishes people didn’t have a memory.

Every Warriors’ accolade in this current era will always have a Durant storyline attached to it, not only because he won two championships with the team but also because he joined the superteam that knocked his Oklahoma City Thunder out of the playoffs in 2016.

For some reason, Durant can’t comprehend why some fans and media members were, and still are, critical of him joining a superteam.

“I hated that,” Durant said. “Riding coattails? That’ll never happen when I’m playing basketball. Either I’m going to step back, so you can go ahead and do your thing, or I’m going to take control.”

I don’t think anyone can accuse him of ‘riding coattails’ after he won Finals MVP both times he helped the Warriors to a title, but he should understand the criticism is going to follow him for the rest of his career.

People don’t forget.