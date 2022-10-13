Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts On Draymond Green Punch, Reflects On Own Run-In With Green

Kevin Durant knows exactly what it’s like to have a run-in with Draymond Green, therefore, his insight into the situation and the dynamic of the Warriors moving forward carries some weight.

During an early-season game in the 2018-19 season, the last season Durant played in Golden State, KD and Green got into a verbal disagreement that carried over into the locker room.

The key difference here is Green didn’t punch and knock out KD as he did Jordan Poole during practice.

“That’s not the same situation,” Durant told ESPN. “Somebody got punched in the face … It’s no comparison to that. It was just some words that being — I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that sh-t happens all the time. So it’s easy to get through something like that, but I don’t know what this situation is like.”

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Durant admitted that he’s never seen anything like what he saw when Green punched Poole, he doesn’t think it’ll cause any issues with the Warriors internally.

“It seems cool, everybody’s back to normal,” Durant said about the Warriors following the punch. “Draymond is playing next game, Jordan was playing last game. So I guess it’s back to normal. Anything around our sport that doesn’t just involve the game of basketball — once it gets to that type of stuff, I try to stay away from it.”

Pretty surprisingly, Green did not receive a suspension for coldcocking Poole during practice. Green simply got hit with a fine from the Warriors, not the NBA, and is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday.