Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Getting Hoodwinked By Ballsack Sports

NBA-focused satire Twitter account Ballsack Sports struck again Monday, this time duping ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

While doing an interview with former Lakers great Magic Johnson on First Take, Smith cited a report that claimed that Kyrie Irving and James Harden got into a verbal spat that led to the latter’s trade out of Brooklyn. The only problem is, that report came from Ballsack Sports.

“Especially when Kyrie looked him in the face, according to reports, and told him, ‘you’re washed up,’” Smith said, as relayed from OutKick’s Meg Turner. “That’s part of the reason they had a falling out in Brooklyn.”

Nets forward Kevin Durant caught wind of Smith’s remarks and poked fun at him for citing the inaccurate report.

Damn steve. Got ya ass https://t.co/oyZY5uPCKx — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 5, 2022

This is hardly the first testy encounter between Durant and Smith, who have traded verbal jabs at each other in the past. Durant once accused Smith of lying after linking him to the Lakers while he was playing for the Thunder. Smith responded and said to Durant, “you don’t want to make an enemy out of me.”

Ballsack Sports meanwhile, can add another to the list of hoodwinked media members fooled into citing fake news as fact. In a recent interview with Awful Announcing, 24-year-old Matt, who runs the account, was transparent and said that the account was not a legitimate news source.

“I don’t want to be, you know, the guy that’s traced back to a misinformation spread for all the wrong reasons,” Matt said. “That’s my end goal. To not get picked up by Fox News. To not get picked up by Sports Illustrated. I think there’s some websites that will deliberately pick me up to get that clickbait attention, but my end goal is to hopefully help stop what I’m doing.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.