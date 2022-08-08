Kevin Durant doesn’t play games when it comes to Twitter trolls.

The Brooklyn Nets sensation is well-known for being active on social media, and he’s never held back.

One user learned that lesson the hard way Monday morning.

The Nets forward destroyed a guy who tweeted his car didn’t work, was late to work and the internet didn’t work because he enjoys “taking the hardest road.”

“U enjoy having a sh*tty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet,” Durant fired back.

U enjoy having a shitty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet? https://t.co/cPUf9Zfr6W — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 8, 2022

If you come at the king, you better not miss! If you do, you’re fixing to get lit up in brutal fashion. There’s no better way to describe what happened here.

This random Twitter user probably thought his tweet was awesome. Then, Durant fired back in a big way.

Now, could an argument be made that a multi-millionaire NBA star shouldn’t be wasting time on social media? Sure, but that ship sailed a long time ago with Durant.

He is who is, and that’s not going to change. The man loves mixing it up on social media, and anyone who thinks he’s going to stop is kidding themselves.

There’s plenty of evidence to back up the fact he has zero interest in ever logging off Twitter!

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

So, use extreme caution when coming at Durant! It’s really that simple!