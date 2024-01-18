‘Yellowstone’ Shares Awkward Kevin Costner Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

The people running social media for “Yellowstone” might want to re-think their latest post.

The legendary neo-Western show has suffered countless behind-the-scenes problems, and none have been more notable than those with Kevin Costner.

Costner has been incredible for four and a half seasons as John Dutton. He’s a huge reason why the show is so successful.

However, contract disputes caused major issues, he seemingly walked away from the show, indicated it would end up in court, it doesn’t appear he’ll ever play the Dutton patriarch again and members of the cast reportedly were happy to see him get lost.

The situation is incredibly bitter and icy. Fans are upset at the fact we’ll likely never get the intended ending, and I can’t imagine the rage going on behind closed doors with creator Taylor Sheridan. It’s a disaster.

Will Kevin Costner ever return to “Yellowstone”? (Photo Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” shares Kevin Costner birthday post.

That’s why it was pretty shocking to hop on Instagram today and see the show wishing him a happy 69th birthday.

The two sides – Sheridan and Costner – appear to want nothing to do with each other, but the show’s official page is amping up the latter.

You can check out the awkward post below, and don’t worry, I have a screenshot of it for when it inevitably comes down.

Wishing happy birthday to the guy who walked from the show is downright bizarre. Imagine if someone at your job was at the center of nonstop chaos that impacted everyone. Would you turn around and wish them pleasantries online?

Probably not. It’s also not all Kevin Costner’s fault. Nothing ever is just one person’s fault when there’s massive money and egos involved, but he’s certainly been painted as a villain.

Now the show is celebrating the man who thinks he’ll end up in court over the dispute. I also wasn’t the only one confused. Plenty of people had questions.

“Yellowstone” fans react to Kevin Costner Instagram post. (Credit: Screenshot/Yellowstone Instagram)

It’s also interesting to note the post doesn’t appear to have been posted on X. The last post on the show’s X account was in December promoting the upcoming Super Bowl, and the last one before that was back in October promoting a card game. Different teams running different social media platforms?

Maybe it means Costner is coming back! I doubt it, but at least we can dream. Let me know how you think it will all shake out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.