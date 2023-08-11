Kevin Costner Gets Over Divorce By Hitting Up Taylor Swift Concert, Declares He’s ‘Officially A Swiftie’

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner isn’t going to let a bitter divorce stop him from having a good time, and that includes hitting up a Taylor Swift concert.

The “Yellowstone” star is currently in the process of getting divorced from his wife Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage.

It’s a tough time for the man responsible for playing John Dutton. “Yellowstone” and his personal lives have been thrown into utter chaos.

Kevin Costner declares himself a Swiftie. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

You know who else has gone through some relationship chaos? Taylor Swift. She’s made hundreds of millions of dollars off her relationship drama, and her albums are among the most popular ever made.

Her Eras Tour is currently sweeping across America, and Costner revealed Thursday that he hit up a show at SoFi Stadium with his daughter.

The superstar actor clearly loved her performance because he declared he’s “officially a Swiftie.”

You know Swift’s music is popular when it’s capable of melting John Dutton’s heart of stone. She truly does transcend all ages and all demographics.

The woman’s music is beloved across all ages and both genders. Obviously, it skews towards women under the age of 40, but there’s no doubt she’s loved by all different kinds of people.

That’s why her career acts as an ATM machine and just prints money, and her Eras Tour is proof of that fact. She’s selling out football stadiums across America.

Not just basketball arenas. Taylor Swift is selling out 70,000+ seat football stadiums.

Taylor Swift is selling out stadiums on The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Kevin Costner is keeping his spirits high.

If you’re going to get divorced in a very public fashion, you might as well find some ways to boost your spirits.

Taylor Swift putting on a show lasting several hours certainly seems like one way to boost the spirits. He had to fight his wife on their prenup, moving out of his house, child support and the entire situation has been a disaster.

Hell, perhaps Swift should start singing about Costner’s failed marriage. Sounds perfect for an upcoming album.

Kevin Costner attends Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

What song do we think Costner jammed out to the most? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.