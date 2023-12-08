Jewel, 49, Is Dating Kevin Costner, Hasn’t Lost A Step

Videos by OutKick

I’ll admit it, I’d lost track of Jewel at some point over the last 20 years.

Life starts to get busy.

One minute you’re nodding your head to a Jewel classic on MTV in 1995 because you can’t hit fast-forward, the next minute college is over, you get a job, put in a good 10 years, then you start working on the Internet, get married, have kids, they start growing up and then, suddenly, Jewel is on your radar because she’s dating Kevin Costner and closing in on turning 50.

That’s life.

The OutKick Culture Department (the OCD) can confirm that Jewel IS BACK & she hasn’t lost a damn step.

TMZ is reporting Kevin Costner and singer Jewel are now dating. The two were spotted together in late November on Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean. / Instagram

After some thorough investigating, it is evident that while many of her contemporaries are off saving the bees, doing yoga in yurts so they look cool amongst their miserable friends, and many others are stuck in dark rooms writing poetry about their miserable lives, I’ll be damned if Jewel isn’t out there livin’ life.

I’m not talking about farming in Alaska and wrestling polar bears while wearing Carhartt jackets that have been patched up since 1993. Just two weeks ago, Jewel was in the Caribbean with her new boyfriend Costner, 68, just soaking up the tropics and you damn sure know it is driving her miserable, vegan, gas-powered lawnmower-protesting, contemporaries crazy.

That bitch! She’s having fun. F–k her.

Yeah, you’re right Amy. F–k Jewel. She’s a sellout!

I can hear it clear as day.

You know the types. They hate to see others succeed while they’re fake enjoying making vegan soap or some other stupid hobby that makes them cool at their soulless parties they attend with other miserable idiots who want to have a circlejerk over which one has saved the planet more over the past year.

Not Jewel.

Her ass was right there on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in late November with Costner. You know how you get to Necker Island when you’re Kevin Costner? Your ass flies private. You know how Jewel got there? Her ass flew private, according to TMZ.

Suck it, you miserable midlife crisis-having Gen Xers.

Look at that smile.

Pure.

via Jewel / Instagram

Let this be a lesson to all the ladies out there who are convinced that life is over at 40 and their days of having fun on Instagram have to come to an end. Let Jewel be the inspiration in your life. This woman could’ve hopped in a 1986 Ford F-150 and drove off into the sunset of Alaska to live on a farm. She could be shearing sheep right now and writing about it on Instagram to make Instagram moms think she’s just the coolest.

Nope.

She hauled her ass into the tropics for a shot of Vitamin D and a shot of Vitamin C(ostner).

Ladies, your call.

Misery or the Jewel doctrine?

via Jewel / Instagram