Kevin Brown Returns, Completely Ignores Suspension During Opening Broadcast

Videos by OutKick
Kevin Brown returned to the Baltimore Orioles’ broadcast booth Friday night after a weeks-long suspension.
Brown, who was reportedly suspended by the team for highlighting the Orioles’ previously poor record against the Tampa Bay Rays, issued a statement earlier Friday night on X (formerly Twitter).
READ: ORIOLES BROADCASTER KEVIN BROWN POSTS FIRST STATEMENT ADDRESSING ABSENCE, SAYS MEDIA ‘MISCHARACTERIZED’ WHAT HAPPENED
In the posts, he essentially said the media “mischaracterized” what happened between him and the Orioles ownership. Yet he didn’t explain further on what the media, or other reports, got wrong about the suspension.
While he claimed to have a great “dialogue” with the front office and John Angelos, Brown had an opportunity during today’s broadcast to further address his absence. But the Orioles pregame show simply addressed the trends and news around Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
Brown’s Silence Before The Game Is Incredibly Bizarre
It was widely expected earlier Friday afternoon that Brown would have a statement before the game with more context on his reported punishment.
READ: OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: ORIOLES BROADCASTER KEVIN BROWN WILL BE READING A STATEMENT IN RETURN TO BOOTH TONIGHT
Yet the silence from both Brown and the Orioles is exceptionally odd.
This was one of the most discussed stories around baseball throughout the week, with announcers from other teams expressing support. Not to mention the home fans chanting “Free Kevin Brown” during a game.
But neither Angelos nor the team’s PR department acknowledged the suspension or criticism. Now given his first public appearance, Brown avoided acknowledging it as well.
His X post essentially raised more questions than answers, and the lack of explanation before Friday’s game won’t help.
This situation was poorly handled by the team, and it’s possible they told Brown not to address it on the air. Given how obviously sensitive they are to anything that could remotely resemble criticism, it may have been the only possible option.