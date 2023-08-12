Kevin Brown Returns, Completely Ignores Suspension During Opening Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Brown returned to the Baltimore Orioles’ broadcast booth Friday night after a weeks-long suspension.

Brown, who was reportedly suspended by the team for highlighting the Orioles’ previously poor record against the Tampa Bay Rays, issued a statement earlier Friday night on X (formerly Twitter).

READ: ORIOLES BROADCASTER KEVIN BROWN POSTS FIRST STATEMENT ADDRESSING ABSENCE, SAYS MEDIA ‘MISCHARACTERIZED’ WHAT HAPPENED

In the posts, he essentially said the media “mischaracterized” what happened between him and the Orioles ownership. Yet he didn’t explain further on what the media, or other reports, got wrong about the suspension.

I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland! — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) August 11, 2023

While he claimed to have a great “dialogue” with the front office and John Angelos, Brown had an opportunity during today’s broadcast to further address his absence. But the Orioles pregame show simply addressed the trends and news around Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 11: Baltimore Orioles play-by-play commentator Kevin Brown sits in the broadcast booth before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brown’s Silence Before The Game Is Incredibly Bizarre

It was widely expected earlier Friday afternoon that Brown would have a statement before the game with more context on his reported punishment.

READ: OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: ORIOLES BROADCASTER KEVIN BROWN WILL BE READING A STATEMENT IN RETURN TO BOOTH TONIGHT

Yet the silence from both Brown and the Orioles is exceptionally odd.

Here's Kevin Brown back in the Orioles TV booth for MASN. The intro featured no mention of his extended absence. pic.twitter.com/iiaWAgumDD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2023

This was one of the most discussed stories around baseball throughout the week, with announcers from other teams expressing support. Not to mention the home fans chanting “Free Kevin Brown” during a game.

But neither Angelos nor the team’s PR department acknowledged the suspension or criticism. Now given his first public appearance, Brown avoided acknowledging it as well.

His X post essentially raised more questions than answers, and the lack of explanation before Friday’s game won’t help.

This situation was poorly handled by the team, and it’s possible they told Brown not to address it on the air. Given how obviously sensitive they are to anything that could remotely resemble criticism, it may have been the only possible option.