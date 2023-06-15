Kesha Says Jerry Seinfeld Not Hugging Her Was ‘Saddest Moment’ Of Her Life; The Rest Of Us Thought It Was Hilarious

Videos by OutKick

Singer Kesha says that getting denied by Jerry Seinfeld when she asked him for a hug on a red carpet — which was all caught on camera — was the “saddest moment” of her life.

Which is a real shame for her, because it was hilarious to everyone else.

If you don’t remember Kesha, she had a few hits in the mid-2010s that ran the gamut from halfway decent pop tunes to “I think I hear some alleycats going at it out back.”

In 2017, Kesha ran into Seinfeld and asked him for a hug. Never mind that it was kind of rude to interrupt his interview, it simply turns out that the legendary comedian isn’t a hugger. That fact should not surprise anyone who has ever watched anything he has done in his decades-long career, but this surprised Kesha.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Seinfeld’s “I don’t know who that was,” is a perfect cherry on the cringe sundae.

Now, Kesha has given her take on the aftermath of this iconic hug denial.

“I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe,” Kesha said in an interview on The Best Show podcast, per Entertainment Weekly. “And then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras. And it was the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad, it was like the saddest moment of my life.”

Credit to her acknowledging how hilarious the moment was, despite how depressing it was to get iced by someone who brings her “peace and love” (What the hell? All he ever made me do was laugh).

She shouldn’t be too bummed though, because she had a hand in what is arguably the closest Seinfeld has come to a reboot — save for season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm — and it happened in real life.

The episode would be called “The Hug Request” and the B-story would revolve around Kramer and Newman trying to sell their own line of bootleg NFTs long after anyone has any interest in those.

It would open with the hug request then cut to Jerry and George back in Jerry’s Apartment:

George:

I can’t believe you didn’t hug Kesha. All my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do was hug Kesha.

Jerry:

All your life?

George:

Alright; since 2013 all I’ve ever wanted to do was hug Kesha.

Jerry:

Sorry, I just didn’t know who she was. I don’t see what the big deal is.

George:

Jerry, she’s Kesha! Who doesn’t know Kesha?! If Kesha asks for a hug, you hug her.

Jerry:

But I don’t know Kesha!

George:

How do you not know Kesha?!

…and so forth. Maybe Kramer crashes through the door with NFTs after that or something.

But the point is this: as sad as it may have been at the time, Kesha had a hand in an iconic bit of internet cringery that people (*raises hand*) are still writing about six years later.

