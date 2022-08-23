Kenyan Drake On Being Cut: ‘Either Way The Raiders Have To Pay Me’

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to move on from running back Kenyan Drake, and he handled the news about as well as anyone possibly could.

It would seem that he’s a “glass half-full” kind of guy.

The Raiders brought Drake into the fold after five seasons split between the Dolphins and Cardinals.

In Vegas, Drake didn’t put up anywhere near his 2020 numbers that caught the Raiders’ eye. He managed just 254 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in his 12-game, injury-shortened season. Those were his lowest season totals since his rookie season in 2016.

Hearing that you’re getting cut is some of the worst news an athlete can hear, but Drake had a pragmatic spin on it when he spoke to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Just got off the phone w/ RB Kenyan Drake on the #Raiders moving on: "I'm just vibing at the crib right now. I'm just waiting on the next 24 hours. I don't think anyone would trade for me just because of the contract situation, either way Raiders have to pay me. I'm at peace..1/6 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 22, 2022

If you know you’re getting paid one way or the other, then why not vibe at your crib, right?

Drake elaborated saying that he saw the cut coming especially since he was going to be coming back from injury. He also mentioned noticing that there wasn’t a place for him in the Raiders crowded backfield anymore. The team’s depth chart at running back includes Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden.

The former Alabama running back touted his versatility and seemed to want to continue playing in the NFL. He told Anderson “I got a lot of tread on my tires.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle