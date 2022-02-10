Kentucky QB Will Levis Is Cashing In On NIL, Signing $100,000 Collectible Deal

Videos by OutKick

The NIL game is about to pay off for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in a big way. The Wildcats star will sign a contract next week with Grand Slam Collectibles, which will pay him a guaranteed $100,000, according to Larry Vaught.

The move to stay at Kentucky is starting to pay off financially for the quarterback, who finished the 2021 season with 2,826 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 9 touchdowns and helped lead his team to a 10-win season.

In an interview with Vaught, the owner of Grand Slam Collectibles had this to say about Levis’ earning potential:

“We believe with a successful senior season, he could reach seven figures. That’s just a guess of course, but I believe in him,” Burns said to Vaught. “He’s a good guy that plays the game the way I built my business, and in the past four years, we’ve sold over $40,000,000 in sports cards. I know a winner when I see it.

The owner, Nathan Burns, said it is the largest collectibles deal yet for an NCAA athlete. We will see how long that sticks, especially with how the market favors high-profile athletes. But the guaranteed money part of this deal is something that can’t be overlooked.

Will Levis is getting paid.