Kentucky Oaks Preview and Derby Day Bets

The girl’s version of the Derby is star-studded for sure but there seems to be a real standout in the field as the favorite Wet Paint will most likely be under their 5/2 Morning Line odds when they go to post Friday evening. The only big question is will their running style be an issue with the Churchill Downs track playing extremely fast.



All the Kentucky Oaks horses with odds are below with some analysis:

Mimi Kakushi (20-1)- The one thing this horse can handle is for sure the distance. Everything else is just a mystery due to the fact that they are coming from Dubai. This one is a Godolphin horse so let’s just say they’ve got a shot. I’ll be playing this one to Win, Place, and Show at long odds. The Alys Look (15-1)- I don’t think they have the speed or stamina to compete at this level and their last race didn’t show them doing much of anything. Gambling Girl (15-1)- You can never count out a Todd Pletcher-trained and Irad Ortiz Jr.-ridden horse, who is coming off a career high-speed figure. Southlawn (8-1)- I don’t see the hype on this horse who won the Fairgrounds Oaks last out but hasn’t shown massive speed figures in their wins. Wonder Wheel (12-1)- This one is for sure a fan favorite who would have ended up odds on favorite if they had won their last race. They are a bit too inconsistent for my taste though. Botanical (4-1)- They seem to be a horse who wins on synthetic and turf courses and not a specific dirt horse. They seem to be getting better with every race though. Wet Paint (5-2)- This favorite will be even shorter come post time as they’ve won three in a row and haven’t really been challenged. They do like to close from the back of the pack though, which usually doesn’t work well with horses here at this track. Promise her America (30-1)- The odds on this one will surely be dropping come post time as their recent speed figure is the best of the bunch. Their running style also suits here. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)- They’ve taken second to some really nice horses but their running style doesn’t suit and their jockey is not elite. Flying Connection (15-1)- I never thought the winner of the Sunland prep would have a real shot but they put Florent Geroux on this horse who just blew by the competition last out. Defining Purpose (12-1)- They upset the field in the Ashland and could be sitting on another prime performance. They did lose back-to-back races to the Oaks favorite before this though. Dorth Vader (20-1)- This one is for sure an underneath play and maybe a win play because jockey Luis Saez has been so hot. I think their odds drop come post time due to the name also. Affirmative Lady (10-1)- I don’t see it with this horse who won last out but lost their jockey to another horse. They’ve never posted a speed figure in the 90’s. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)- This horse is an underneath play as well but their speed figures are not good and they are breaking from so far outside.

My pick: (1) Mimi Kakushi to Win, Place, and Show. (3) Gambling Girl to Win and Place.

Here are some slam dunks to pad your bank account before you read our full Kentucky Derby preview

Race 1: (1) Extra Anejo should destroy the field after their incredible debut.

Race 4: (2) Goodnight Olive is truly the goods and is in great form.

Race 5: (5) Spendarella is special hands down.