Kentucky Has Found A New OC With Rich Scangarello Joining The Staff

Videos by OutKick

The Kentucky football team lost one of the key pieces of their 2021 season earlier this week when offensive coordinator Liam Coen decided to head back to the Los Angeles Rams. The move was a blow to an offense that put up some fantastic numbers last season, and that has Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez returning in 2022.

But Mark Stoops moved pretty quickly in finding a replacement to call plays in 2022. Tom Pelissero first reported that San Francisco 49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello has accepted the job. Scangarello rejoined the Niners this past season after taking a job as the Denver Broncos’ OC in 2019 and a job with the Eagles in 2020.

Scangarello was last in the college game as the OC and QBs coach at Wagner during the 2016 season. He has also previously held offensive coordinator jobs at Northern Arizona, UC Davis, and Carleton.

He will join new OL coach Zach Yenser, whom he spent one season alongside in San Francisco. So the transition should be easy for the two coaches who worked together in San Francisco last season to work together now in Lexington. That connection and similar coaching philosophy should keep things running smoothly in the offensive meeting room and on the field.

It looks as though Mark Stoops just cut a branch off the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree over the last week and has planted it in Lexington. We’ll see whether it soon bears fruit.