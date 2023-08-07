Videos by OutKick

Re’Mahn “Ray” Davis is likely to start at running back for the Kentucky Wildcats this fall. The fifth-year senior transferred to play for Mark Stoops back in January after four years of college football elsewhere.

It took a whole lotta miles to get here tank still not empty 😈🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XzixjCc4Sc — Re'Mahn Davis (@Ray_Davis07) August 7, 2023

As a former three-star recruit, Davis began his career at Temple before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior in 2021. Although a knee injury hindered his first year with the Commodores, he burst onto the scene last fall and ran for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 touches in 12 games.

Davis will now step into a mysterious backfield and is likely to receive the lion’s share of carries. There is a real opportunity for him to lead the Wildcats’ offense and blossom into an early-round NFL Draft pick— especially with the ongoing saga amongst veteran running backs in the pros where rookies have more value on less expensive contracts.

Ray Davis breaks down the current running back room, the players in it, his game, the staff and more pic.twitter.com/EOVztfy7sc — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 4, 2023

Vanderbilt won five games in 2022 and Davis was a big reason why. That’s what makes his recent comments about his former program so funny. They’re rather ironic.

Davis compared his current program to his last while speaking to Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR). The biggest difference, he says, comes down to focus.

I like Lexington because it’s more low-key. The fans, the people, when they see you in town they love talking to you, they love communicating with you. It’s always about football, it’s always about UK. I love that. My previous place in Nashville, it was all about Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan and I don’t know much about them. But I damn sure know about football and that’s what Lexington’s all about. — Ray Davis, via KSR

Although Vanderbilt and its surrounding community may have been less about football than Kentucky, the former beat the latter last fall. The Commodores beat the Wildcats — on the road — 24-21. Awkward!

Davis went for 131 and a score on 26 carries in the win and the staff in Lexington clearly took note.

Ray Davis #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on November 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even if he is right, for Davis to say that Kentucky is more about football than Vanderbilt is rather funny after Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt last year. Perhaps the Wildcats should focus more on Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan if they want to win?