Jakob Dixon did not last long at the University of Kentucky and now he is getting trolled by his former Wildcat teammates. It is cold-blood, but it’s all in good fun— probably. Maybe.

Dixon, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, stands 6-foot-4, 197 pounds and will play either tight end or wide receiver in college. He hails from Louisville, Ky. and received just one FBS scholarship offer in total.

Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, Dartmouth, Murray State, Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky were among schools to get in on Dixon’s recruitment. Ball State, Louisville, Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Vanderbilt never offered, though they were also in the conversation.

Dixon received his scholarship offer from Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops in June of 2022 and committed on the spot. That was it. He was headed to Lexington.

However, now 13 months later, Dixon is at an entirely different school.

He arrived at Kentucky in time for summer workouts to get underway, and left the program midway through June. Dixon hit the transfer portal not long thereafter and landed at Eastern Kentucky.

It was a weird situation that went unexplained. Neither Dixon nor the Wildcats staff gave a reason for what had transpired. Oh well, life happens.

The true freshman pass-catcher posted photos in his new uniform to his Instagram on Saturday.

Some of his former SEC teammates immediately got to jabbing him in the comment section.

Barion Brown, a four-star freshman, made a crack about the workouts at Kentucky.

As did J.J. Weaver, a senior outside linebacker. Dixon responded back to make sure it was all love.

Dixon’s journey is exactly that, his journey. That doesn’t make it any less bizarre, and his now-former Kentucky teammates (of what, a month?) have every right to let him hear it. Ruthless!