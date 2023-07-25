Videos by OutKick

Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox is set to finish out his college career this fall. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound fifth-year senior will start at guard for the Wildcats after starting all 13 games at guard last year. He was named to the All-SEC Third-Team last week.

Cox’s presence on the line will be key for two reasons: talent and experience. Not only is he one of the better offensive linemen in the conference, he was one of three team representatives at SEC Media Days in Nashville. Head coach Mark Stoops chose Cox to be a spokesperson for his program because of his character and leadership.

Eli Cox speaks during Day 3 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

On the gridiron, Eli Cox will be crucial if the line is going to turn things around.

Kentucky allowed 47 sacks in 2022, which ranked as third-worst in the country. The Wildcats ranked 129th out of 131 FBS programs in sacks allowed last fall. Those sacks amassed negative 318 yards, the fourth-worst in the nation.

Giants UDFA LB Troy Brown out of Ole Miss gets a sack safety on Will Levis pic.twitter.com/9l61ubcZ3i — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) May 7, 2023

Cox and his teammates know what a disaster it was, partly because of things like injury, and are looking to change that narrative. To do so, they are putting an emphasis on physicality and dominance week-in and week-out.

I think our goal is just to be a consistently dominant football team. Week in, week out, playing in the SEC, each game is tough. There’s a lot of good football players. We have to be a consistent football team that looks to win every single game we play. — Eli Cox

Beyond the Xs and Os, Cox and offensive linemen in general are typically some the biggest, baddest dudes on the team. Kentucky hopes to live up to that billing in 2023.

Eli Cox hopes to parlay that toughness into financial gain.

While in Music City, I asked Cox about his dream NIL deal. College athletes are finally able to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness while in school.

For Cox — he is waiting for Carhartt to give him a call.

Not only do offensive linemen and Carhartt’s ethos of rugged work go hand-in-hand, the American apparel company’s products fit the big guys better. It could be the perfect marriage!

If anyone up at the Carhartt headquarters in Michigan is reading this article… STOP what you are doing and get Cox on the phone! Who better to represent the brand? Let’s make it happen.